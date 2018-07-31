GALVESTON COUNTY
A powerful and sudden thunderstorm hit Galveston County on Tuesday afternoon. Some areas of the county reported power outages and street flooding.
The National Weather Service in League City issued a flash flood warning for central Galveston County at 1:30 p.m. The warning was in effect until 3 p.m.
By 1:30 p.m. up to two inches of rain had already fallen on parts of Galveston County, according to the weather service.
Texas City and La Marque experienced flooding, the weather service said.
There wasn't any accidents because of the weather, but the weather was being monitored, Texas City Emergency Manager Tom Munoz said.
There was street flooding around the Palmer Highway area, Munoz said.
Roads near College of the Mainland were passable by 2 p.m., spokeswoman Ruth Rendon said.
Across the county, there were scattered power outages. In League City, Dickinson, Texas City and La Marque, more than 2,000 customers were without power, according to Texas-New Mexico Power.
Customers in La Marque and Texas City had power restored by about 3 p.m., Texas-New Mexico Power officials said.
On the Galveston Island, about 20 outages were reported, according to Centerpoint Energy.
No street closures were reported as of 3 p.m.
This is an developing story. Check back later for more details.
