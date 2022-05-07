Santa Fe voters for the second time in a row rejected a school bond package.
Just less than 52 percent of voters opposed the proposition, a defeat for district leaders who presented a slimmed-down $39 million bond in hopes of upgrading career and technical education facilities.
Voters last year resoundingly rejected a $110 million bond that would have built a new middle school and added a wing to Santa Fe High School.
In Hitchcock, however, 52 percent of voters approved a $42 million bond to expand the high school and construct a career and technical education building, the first new bond package in 14 years.
A NARROW LOSS
The Santa Fe bond failed by 85 votes.
About 51.6 percent, 1,392, of the 2,699 people who voted rejected the Santa Fe bond, according to complete but unofficial results.
After defeat of the $110 million proposition, the district leaders returned for another attempt that was more modest and created with more community input.
This year’s bond wouldn’t have raised residents’ taxes.
Almost 1,730 people voted against the $110 million school bond in November and 912 people voted for it.
District officials thought residents hadn’t approved the previous bond because they hadn’t yet seen the growth needed for additional facilities and were concerned about higher taxes.
The district’s priorities with the proposed bond had been upgrades to facilities for agriculture and engineering, carpentry and general construction, health sciences and science, technology and math.
The district had also hoped to build facilities for trades like automotive and welding.
HITCHCOCK
In Hitchcock ISD, 415, 52 percent, of 798 people voted in favor of the school bond, according to complete but unofficial results.
Hitchcock’s bond will expand the cafeteria and add 10 new classrooms to the high school.
The funds will also construct a building allowing the school to consolidate career and technical education programs into one space. The programs are scattered across the high school. The building will also have space for band and fine arts classes.
The Hitchcock bond will raise taxes on a home valued at $200,000 by up to $33 a month, about $400 a year, according to the district.
The last time Hitchcock had a bond election was in 2008. The $40 million package paid for the new high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.