LEAGUE CITY
Authorities on Monday identified two men killed last week in a shooting near the Galveston and Brazoria county line.
Shaquan Evans, 18, of Houston, and Edward Cossey, 20, of Pasadena, were killed in the apparent double homicide, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
No charges have been filed over their deaths. The shootings are still under investigation, Trochesset said
Evans and Cossey were found dead inside a home in the 2600 block of FM 517, near Old Alvin Road, around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Police interviewed a woman who was at the home, Trochesset said. Investigators haven’t identified a suspect in the shooting and were following up on more leads Monday, he said.
Anyone with information about the killings were encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 409-766-2322 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.