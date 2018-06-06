A Victoria man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for touching a girl in a sexual way and then holding a knife to her neck when she tried to leave.
Rickey Lynn Windham, 60, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and indecency with a child involving sexual contact and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
Texas City police in March 2017 received a report of an 11-year-old girl who was threatened and abused by a person named “Rick,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
The girl told police the man invited her over to play with his daughter and that, once there, he had sexually assaulted and threatened her with a knife, according to the affidavit.
Investigators later found that Windham was involved in a criminal trespass call in Victoria involving a 19-year-old habitual runaway they believe was the girl he said was his daughter, according to the affidavit.
Windham must serve half of his sentence before he's eligible for parole, Assistant District Attorney Ross Hill said. He is required to register as a sex offender for life upon his release.
