GALVESTON
Vendors who spent much of Wednesday setting up for the Lone Star Rally in downtown Galveston, found themselves doing their work all over again on Thursday morning.
A strong line of storms passed over Galveston Island, bringing winds of up to 50 mph. The wind and rain storm damage caused thousands of dollars of damage to merchandise, one vendor said.
The official start of the rally was delayed until noon Thursday, the city of Galveston said in a tweet.
The rally was originally scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
The city said the damage from the storm was mostly minor, and there was no major street flooding during the event. Rally organizers said most of the events for the rally will go on as usual despite the announced delay.
Rally spokeswoman Sharon Damante said the delay was mostly to allow vendors time to recover from the storm and set up again. Events and concerts at the rally are expected to go on as originally scheduled, Damante said.
"You can't keep a good party down," she said.
The Lone Star Rally is the single biggest event on Galveston Island each year, drawing as many as 250,000 motorcycle and half a million visitors.
The rally begins on Thursday and continues through Sunday afternoon. A list of street closures and detours can be found here.
The weather in Galveston is expected to clear over the morning, with the day turning sunny and breezy and temperatures reaching 68 degrees.
Friday and Saturday are forecast to be sunny, according to the weather service.
