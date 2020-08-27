GALVESTON
The city of Galveston is making some changes to trash pick-up this week because of disruptions caused by Hurricane Laura preparation.
City crews on Friday will pick up any cans missed Tuesday and the cans from the Wednesday routes.
Thursday trash routes will be collected Saturday.
"Our crews are working extremely hard to get back on track and recover," the city said in a news release. "Please be patient during this time."
