SANTA FE
Kat's BBQ played it safe during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Andrew Steiner, owner of the popular restaurant at 3805 FM 646, closed his doors by choice in the middle of March and didn't reopen until Gov. Greg Abbott on April 27 declared dining rooms could do so at limited capacity.
When the doors at Kat's did reopen, customers found they were entering a new, pricier world. A shortage of beef and pork in the supply chains means Steiner is paying more for smaller quantities of meat, he said. To adjust, he's needed to change some parts of his menu and increase prices, he said.
"We're having a rough time," Steiner said. "We might order 25 cases but only get 15 this week. When the next truck comes, we might get a little bit more, we might get a little bit less."
The shortage of beef and pork in the United States, caused by coronavirus outbreaks at meat processing plants, has driven restaurants and other meat sellers to make their own adjustments.
"I know that people don't want to see prices go up," Steiner said. "But I have to make my rent."
At Pennie's Tex Mex Take Out, which specializes in barbacoa and brisket, at 1713 37th St. in Galveston, owner Louis Moreno was anxious about a price increase going into effect today .
"It will be noticeable," Moreno said. "I hated to do it."
The hope is that the price increases are only temporary, Moreno said.
"My meat distributor tells me they're going to go back down in a few weeks," Moreno said. "I don't know what that means exactly. I can go back down some, depending where they end up. But right now prices are sky high."
OUTBREAK IS TO BLAME
The nationwide meat shortage has been attributed to outbreaks of COVID-19 at meat processing plants around the country. Infections of employees at plants has led to fewer cows and pigs being slaughtered and processed for sale, according to reports.
Major COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in meatpacking plants in Missouri, Nebraska and Minnesota. There have been cases connected to plants in Texas but, as of Wednesday, there had been no reports of any closures of plants in the state.
Still, the hundreds of COVID-19 cases in parts of the country where most of the nation's meat is processed have forced closure of plants as workers are quarantined.
The shortage has affected supplies, and prices, at nearly every place where people can buy meat.
Last week, some Wendy's restaurants pulled hamburgers and other items off their menus because of the shortage. Kroger and Costco grocery stores have limited how much ground beef and chicken a customer can buy.
The cost of a pound of eye rounds, one of the cheaper cuts of meat, has increased from $2.50 to $8, said Sean Stone, the owner of Stone Cold Meats, a 2-year-old premium butcher shop at 3612 W Main St. in League City.
The shortage was frustrating, partly because the prime cuts of beef he would normally get are instead being turned into ground beef because of the greater overall demand for that product, Stone said.
One of the scarcest cuts of beef is brisket, Stone said. If things remain as they are, he predicted the shortage would put a crimp in one of the most loved Texas traditions: the barbecue cook-off.
"There's probably not going to be any briskets for them," Stone said. "Everything is getting ground, so there won't be brisket so there's going to be limited cook-offs. If there is, which I hope there is, they'll have to maybe get creative and try some new items."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.