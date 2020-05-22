TEXAS CITY
Anglers wanting access to the Texas City Dike will need to reach a little deeper into their pocket this Memorial Day weekend.
The city recently posted signs near the entrance of the dike stating a $20-a-vehicle holiday weekend fee. Typically during the summer months — the first weekend in March through the last weekend in October — there is a $5 a vehicle fee on regular weekends and a $10 a vehicle fee on holiday weekends to enter the dike. Regular weekend fees also have been raised to $10.
Higher fees are part of an attempt to keep people from crowding and possibly spreading infection during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The idea is they’re trying to keep the crowds down,” Texas City solid waste manager Mike Stump said. “We just anticipated there would be a very large crowd out there.”
The authority to alter the dike access fees rests with Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle, Stump said.
The $20 fee will be applied today, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and payment is accepted in cash only. The next holiday weekend will be Fourth of July weekend, and after that, Labor Day weekend. Stump didn't know whether the $20 fee would apply on those weekends.
“That’s a decision that’s made by the mayor, so I don’t have any insight on what their decisions will be moving forward,” Stump said.
During non-holiday weekdays and the winter months, entry to the dike is free.
