Galveston residents are now familiar with closed businesses, canceled events and commands to maintain distance because of the coronavirus pandemic. The past month seems unprecedented. Yet our response to the pandemic parallels the city’s response to the Spanish influenza a century ago.
Spanish flu spread throughout military camps and the trenches of World War I during the spring of 1918.
Journalists in neutral Spain wrote openly of the disease, leading to its name. A deadlier version of the virus returned to the United States in the autumn, spreading like wildfire.
Reports of deaths in Texas from Spanish flu reached Galveston in early October. Mayor Isaac Kempner closed theaters and dance halls on Oct. 11. The school board closed public schools the same day. Americans today seek guidance from Dr. Anthony Fauci, member of the White House coronavirus task force. Mayor Kempner acted upon the recommendations of city health officer Dr. Henry P. Cooke in 1918.
Cooke stressed the virus spread from close contact. He and other medical officials encouraged residents to avoid crowds and crowded streetcars, to cough and sneeze into handkerchiefs and to wash hands often.
Misinformation traveled as well. Doctors reminded residents that quinine treated malaria and not influenza, as some advertised. The United States Food Administration adamantly denied that wartime sugar rations caused the illness.
City officials, like their counterparts elsewhere, responded haphazardly to the epidemic. They allowed parades to continue. Thousands of residents celebrated in the streets during a liberty loans parade on Oct. 13. The virus spread, and officials extended bans on meeting places and entertainment venues.
Cooke reported 677 cases during a two-week period in October. Local Red Cross members closed their work room on Oct. 15, shortly before sending 1,600 face masks to sick soldiers.
Cases appeared to decline by the end of October. Pool halls and movie theaters soon reopened. Students returned to school on Nov. 4. This was hasty. New infections and deaths again skyrocketed.
Cooke, with apparent frustration, stated “people will not take precautions unless they are almost forced to do so.”
He recommended residents continue to practice good hygiene and avoid crowds. Galveston schools once again closed on Dec. 5. Almost 20 percent of students were already absent. The Spanish flu epidemic eventually weakened and ended in 1920. The events of the autumn of 1918 receded into the past, until today.
The Rosenberg Library’s Galveston and Texas History Center contains publications and correspondence regarding the Spanish influenza. These materials prove the necessity of the city’s response. One hundred twelve residents died of the flu and bronchial pneumonia in October and November 1918, compared to zero deaths during the same months in 1917 and two deaths in 1919.
Young adults faced greater risk — 141 residents between the ages of 20 and 50 died in October and November 1918, compared to 49 deaths in 1917 and 40 deaths in 1919. Doctors believed social distancing and good hygiene kept these numbers from climbing, mirroring today’s response to the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.