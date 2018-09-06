GALVESTON
A Galveston police officer shot a woman Thursday evening after she left her house armed with a gun, police said. The woman died at a local hospital while being treated for her wound, officials said on Thursday evening.
The shooting ended a nearly two-hour long standoff with police at a house in the 3000 block of 80th Street.
The woman was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known. No one else was injured in the incident.
The Galveston Police Department officer who shot the woman was immediately put on administrative leave, Police Chief Vernon Hale said. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Neither the name of the woman, nor the name of the officer were released Thursday evening. No charges were immediately filed over the incident.
Investigators were still gathering details about the shooting Thursday evening, Hale said.
The incident began with a call for a welfare check at the home about 4 p.m., police said.
“The suspect did respond but refused to open the door and refused to let officers in to make sure everyone was OK,” Hale said.
A few minutes after that refusal, the officers heard what they believed was a gunshot from inside, Hale said. They called for back-up, including a SWAT team and a crisis negotiator.
Police evacuated homes in the area as they attempted to negotiate.
There was a second person inside the house during the incident, Hale said. That person was not injured, he said. The person was “elderly, and wheelchair bound” police said. Officials did not say how that person and the woman who was shot were related.
It wasn’t immediately clear who made the initial call to police or why the call was made. Officers did know that the woman inside the house may have been armed when they first arrived at the house, Hale said.
Negotiators were able to contact the woman inside the house, and attempted to talk to her, Hale said. However, they lost contact, and soon after, the woman left the house through a back door, he said.
“She stopped, opend the back door with a weapon and one of the Galveston police officers fired, striking the suspect,” Hale said.
The shooting happened about 6 p.m.
The woman was alive when she was transported from the scene, Hale said. She was rushed into surgery when she reached the hospital, officials said.
The Galveston Police Department’s official use of force policy states an officer “may use deadly force to protect him/herself or others from what he/she reasonably believes would be an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury.”
The woman had a firearm in her hands when she was shot, officials said. They did not say what kind of firearm it was.
It is the second time this year a Galveston police officer has shot and killed a person while on duty.
In June, Galveston Police Department Officer Derrick Jaradi shot and killed 18-year-old Luis Argueta as Argueta tried to flee a traffic stop in the 5300 block of Avenue L.
Police found a gun at the scene of that shooting, but have not said whether Jaradi believed Argueta was armed when the officer fired his gun.
