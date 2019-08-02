LEAGUE CITY
A League City woman is accused of stabbing a medieval-style sword through a window screen while fighting with a man at a Calder Drive trailer park, according to the police Department.
Stephanie Robbins, 39, of League City, was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.
Robbins is accused of drawing a sword during a fight with a man in the 2900 block of Calder Drive late Tuesday evening, according to a police complaint.
The man told police he was in his bed when he heard someone banging on his trailer's door. When he opened a window to see who it was, he found Robinson "swinging a sword around violently and screaming about his girlfriend," according to the complaint.
Robinson is accused of thrusting the sword through a window screen near the man's head, according to the complaint.
Police found a hole in the window screen that was the same size as the blade, and found Robinson with a what police described as a medieval-style sword, according to the complaint. Robinson was "extremely intoxicated" when officers arrived, according to the complaint.
She was held Friday in the county jail on $25,000 bond, according to jail records.
It's not illegal to openly carry a sword in Texas. The Legislature in 2017 passed a law that removed Bowie knives, daggers, dirks, stilettos, poniards, swords and spears from the state's list of illegal weapons.
It is still illegal to assault a person with a sword.
