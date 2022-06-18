Festive sounds echoed along Palmer Highway on Saturday as people gathered for a parade to celebrate Juneteenth, the nation's newest holiday.
Onlookers lined the roadway leading to Bay Street and children dashed for candy thrown by parade participants.
As the parade ended, the festivities were just beginning in Rainbow Park, 800 Bay St. N., for the Charles Brown Juneteenth Celebration.
Food and drink vendors were on hand, while live music filled the air and friends, old and new, shared stories of community, equality and freedom.
Juneteenth is holiday for everyone in the nation, not just the African American community, Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson said.
“It undermines the importance of the holiday to say it’s a local holiday or a holiday for African Americans," Johnson said. "It’s a national holiday for a reason — because it should be celebrated by everyone.”
Juneteenth is significant to our nation's reckoning with the ills of slavery and that the end of slavery is something we can all be proud of and thankful for, Johnson said.
This year’s Juneteenth parade marshal was U.S Army Master Sgt. Tameeka Hicks. Born in Galveston, Hicks grew up in Texas city and cherishes the Juneteenth celebration there, she said.
“It’s a special day for me because of what it represents and because this holiday was born in my hometown,” Hicks said. Hicks has served in the Army since 2001.
“I’ve known Mr. Johnson nearly all my life and when he asked me to be the parade marshal, it was an incredible honor,” Hicks said.
Johnson, who is Texas City’s first African American mayor, said his election in 2020 wasn't an individual accomplishment, but rather was an example of the city’s willingness to look past the status quo and embrace diversity, which makes this Juneteenth celebration even more significant.
Juneteenth is Sunday and federal holiday is recognized Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.