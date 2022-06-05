GALVESTON
A massive dock that will support the USS Texas while it's being repaired arrived Saturday at the Port of Galveston after an eight-day journey from Freeport, Bahamas.
A small fleet of tugboats maneuvered the towering blue and gray structure into a slip at Gulf Copper Dry Dock & Rig Repair's Pelican Island facility about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The dock's arrival marked one of the first tangible steps in a major restoration of the fabled battleship, and while it will be an important part of the Texas' story, the dock has a tale of its own.
The dock is 480 feet long and 228 feet wide, only about half the length it was before an accident broke it in half.
“It used to be 900 feet long," said Craig Marston, general manager of Gulf Copper’s Galveston operations.
"It was able to handle up to 80,000 tons, but they tried to repair a cruise ship that weighed 100,000 tons,” Marston said.
Even at half of its former size, the dock can handle repairs to vessels as much as 610 feet long, making it one of only three such facilities on the Gulf Coast. The modified dock can handle weights up to 38,000 tons.
Across the port, at Fisherman’s Wharf, a reception for company and officials with Battleship Texas Foundation marked the arrival of the dock, an effort that began 3 years ago.
“This part of it, in some capacity, has been going on since 2019," said Bruce Bramlett, executive director of the foundation.
"I don’t think any of us realized what a challenge it would be to locate a floating dock big enough to lift a battleship.”
That bad break with the cruise ship turned out to be a lucky break for the foundation, however.
“When it broke in half, it wasn’t 50-50 — more like 60-40 — and we began to look at the possibility of using the remaining portion and somehow reconditioning or reconfiguring it,” Bramlett said.
Gulf Copper bought the dock from a Florida company that originally had planned to scrap the part of the dock that will now be used for the battleship repairs.
Over the next two months, preparations will be made for the arrival of the Battleship Texas. Although officials could not confirm an arrival date, the ship is expected in Galveston in mid-August, with repairs to begin shortly thereafter.
“Best guess is, in the next 60-75 days, the Battleship Texas will be parked right there,” Bramlett said.
There should be no problems with having the ship towed from its berth in La Porte to the Gulf Copper facility, he said.
Gulf Copper and foundation officials agree repairs to the battleship should take about 12 months, although the actual time is uncertain.
Work on the battleship will include repairs to the hull, deck and other structural parts of the vessel, as well as some aesthetic updates, such as fresh paint, company officials said. Gulf Copper will be handling most of the repairs and updates in-house.
Once the Texas is repaired, it will be moved to a new home and reopened to the public, although the exact time and location of that have yet to be determined.
There has been no shortage of controversy surrounding the battleship in recent years. Originally launched in 1912, the Battleship Texas is the only ship in existence to have served in both the first and second World Wars. As the ship’s condition has deteriorated over the years, though, maintenance and upkeep costs have increased dramatically to about $2 million annually, the foundation said.
The state of Texas has allocated tens of millions of dollars toward the ship’s upkeep in recent years and lawmakers have grown weary of the ongoing expense.
Through legislation passed in 2019, the Battleship Texas Foundation took over operation of the battleship.
Arrival of the dry dock in Galveston should be a huge indication to any skeptics that the Battleship Texas will be restored and reopened to the public, the foundation said.
“It’s really been divine intervention,” Bramlett said. “Without a tool like this, there was really not a way to do something with the ship. My wife and I were on the East End. I just wanted to put my eyes on it. When I saw it coming in, I was pretty emotional.”
The dock won't be idle before or after the Texas arrives.
“There will be some commissioning and other work that needs to be done to get it ready for the battleship," Marstan said.
"There are some pumps that are being replaced and that work should happen in July.”
The dock will need some structural work and 157 blocks also will need to be set to make ready for the Texas, Marston said.
Gulf Copper has been leasing the space for the facility from the Port of Galveston since 2005, but the addition of the dry dock will be a big step forward in the company’s ability to repair large ships even after work on the battleship is complete, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.