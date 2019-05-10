TEXAS CITY
Police on Friday identified the two people killed in a wreck on state Highway 3 in Texas City on Thursday evening.
Stevie Gordon, 36, of La Marque, and Latisha Coleman, 40, of Texas City, both died from injuries suffered in the wreck, police said. A third person, a man, was seriously injured in the wreck and was rushed to a Galveston hospital for treatment, police said.
The man's condition was was not available Friday, Texas City Police Department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
Police were still investigating the crash and had not determined a cause, Bjerke said.
The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of state Highway 3 and Mentor Drive in Texas City, police said.
Gordon was riding a motorcycle north on the highway when it collided with the Acura sedan that Coleman was in, police said.
Gordon was declared dead at the scene. Coleman was taken to the Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, where she was then declared dead, police said.
A fourth person, an 18-year-old man, was also in the Acura at the time of the accident, police said. He was able get out of the vehicle himself and was treated for only minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.