GALVESTON
Teenagers accused of drinking alcohol before a school dance last month told police an adult bought them liquor, according to police.
Stephanie Vasut, 48, was charged Monday with 14 misdemeanor counts of purchasing or furnishing alcohol to a minor in connection to the Oct. 20 incident, police said.
Vasut said Monday she was not guilty of the charges and that the situation was different than was being alleged. She declined to comment in detail on advice of her attorney.
Just as the dance was starting, about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20, school officials stopped a group of ninth- and 10th-grade students who had arrived at Ball High School in limousine van, according to a police complaint the Galveston District Attorney’s Office released Tuesday.
School officials said they smelled alcohol on the students as they passed by, according to the complaint.
After getting permission from the limousine driver to search the van, a Galveston ISD police officer found a bottle of lemon-flavored vodka and five small flasks, according to the complaint.
The driver said he didn’t know anything about the alcohol, according to complaint.
The students were sent home with parents and were interviewed by police the following Monday, according to the complaint.
During those interviews, the students said Vasut gave them the alcohol, according to the complaint. Vasut bought the alcohol at a liquor store on 61st Street, according to the complaint.
The students told police that Vasut had provided alcohol to students on “many occasions” and that they had drank alcohol with her at her home, according to the complaint.
Vasut was released from custody on Monday after posting bond, according to the Galveston County Jail. No court dates had been set in her case as of Monday, according to county court records.
