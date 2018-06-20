Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Bacliff man Tuesday on drug charges while executing an arrest warrant at a San Leon residence, officials said.
Tommy Lovelle Williams, 48, is charged with possession of a controlled substance between 4 grams and 200 grams, court records show. His bond is set at $250,000.
The sheriff’s tactical response team and special crimes unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1400 block of Ninth Street in San Leon as part of a month-long investigation, officials said.
Deputies reported finding 97.6 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and packaging materials at the scene, officials said.
— Matt deGrood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.