GALVESTON
Galveston County released a series of recommendations on Friday that county leaders think businesses should follow when state officials give the OK for certain parts of the economy to reopen from closures caused by COVID-19.
The guidelines are not rules or requirements, officials emphasized. There are no penalties for businesses that choose not to follow the recommendations, officials said. Instead, the document stresses personal responsibility.
Each section of the guidelines carries the caveat that businesses are “encouraged to consider” the county’s recommendations but are not required to follow them.
“When the State of Texas allows businesses to reopen, business owners and the community at large should do their part in reducing the risk of additional COVID-19 outbreaks that would shut them down again,” the guidelines said.
The guidelines include recommendations for bars, restaurants, attractions, retail stores and hotels but are mostly consistent regardless of the category. They recommend businesses find ways to allow customers to maintain 6 feet of distance and to limit the people they allow in a facility based on square footage.
The recommendations also call for daily deep cleanings and frequent disinfections of areas and surfaces, as well as screening of employees for symptoms of COVID-19. Retail stores are encouraged to use curbside delivery when possible; golf courses are urged to prevent strangers from sharing golf carts; and beauty salons and barbershops should discourage walk-in customers.
The guidelines make only one mention of masks, in a section outlining current recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC recommends that all people older than 2 years old wear a face covering in places were social distancing is difficult to maintain.
Earlier this week, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said he would not make a countywide order mandating masks. Henry urged people to follow public health recommendations on the issue.
The county distributed the recommendations to cities and chambers of commerce across the county on Friday morning. In a note attached with the guidelines, county officials discouraged individual cities from making their own rules for reopening.
“We are expecting the reopening plan to come from Texas Governor Greg Abbott and he has stated that it is unlikely he will allow local jurisdictions to rollout their own plans,” the county’s note said. “If Governor Abbott’s plan is different than expected, the County Judge and Mayors will meet again to amend the guidelines and develop a cohesive community plan that works for everyone.”
Abbott on April 20 said he would make some announcement about reopening plans on Monday and has repeated that plan a number of times over the past week. On Wednesday, Abbott told a Fort Worth radio show that he was planning a “massive” reopening of Texas businesses, but no more details about the state plan have been announced.
Statewide stay-at-home orders issued by Abbott earlier this month are scheduled to expire on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.