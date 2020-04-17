GALVESTON
Developers behind a new luxury downtown Galveston apartment building have donated 10,000 masks to the University of Texas Medical Branch, including 1,000 hard-to-come by masks approved by the FDA.
Doctors, nurses and other front-line medical workers across the nation are confronting a dire shortage of masks and other gear during the pandemic.
The medical branch so far hasn’t been overwhelmed by coronavirus patients, but health officials everywhere are working to be prepared should the need arise.
Hadar Goldman, who with Coral China Investments, is behind the conversion of the United States National Bank Building to luxury apartments, said he loves Galveston and wanted to help play his part in supporting the community.
Goldman, with holdings in Tel Aviv, the United Kingdom and Chicago, learned from Harris “Shrub” Kempner of Kempner Capital Management, a tenant in the downtown building, about the medical branch’s need for the masks, he said.
“When I heard from Mr. Kempner about the incredible need at UTMB, I knew I had to help,” Goldman said. “Israel had the goods, so I organized for them to be sent to Galveston. It is a great honor for me to help with 1,000 FDA-approved masks for UTMB.”
Medical branch officials this week said they appreciated and were grateful for the masks.
Six years after Goldman bought it, crews last year began work on the United States National Bank Building, also known as the Frost Bank Building, at 2201 Market St. The work will convert 11 floors into 63 high-end apartments and add a rooftop event center with a bar and pool, along with a street-level spa, wellness center and yoga studio.
Tom’s Galveston Real Estate is the sole leasing agent for the building. Owner and broker Tom Schwenk said the donation showed great community spirit.
“I think it is wonderful that Hadar is showing how much he values Galveston at this time,” Schwenk said.
Already, there’s much interest in the apartment development, Schwenk said.
“We expect even more excitement now that the model apartment has been completed and is open to show,” he said.
