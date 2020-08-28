GALVESTON COUNTY
Loretta Magnuson’s smile doesn’t come as easily as it used to when family goes to visit these days.
At one point during a recent visit, grandson Ryan Magnuson balanced his hat on his nose; the trick used to guarantee a smile from his grandmother, he said. But not so much recently. Eventually, daughter Laura Magnuson was able to coax a smile and tells her mother how pretty she is.
But then the confusion and worry in Loretta, 80, return.
“It’s just been really heartbreaking,” Laura Magnuson said.
It’s no secret the COVID-19 pandemic has been especially difficult on the senior population. It’s now common knowledge seniors are at the greatest risk to succumb to the coronavirus, but the extreme measures being taken to prevent them from contracting the virus also have harmful effects, experts have said.
“The opportunities that older people have for social interaction are fewer, so if all those are cut off it makes it really difficult,” University of Houston psychology professor John Vincent said.
THE EFFECTS
Loretta Magnuson resides at the Bayou Pines Care Center in La Marque. Like many other families with loved ones in long-term care facilities, the Magnuson family can only interact through a window, talking with Loretta on a hand-held intercom device.
This degree of social isolation can lead to depression, loss of appetite, changes in sleeping patterns and, perhaps most alarming, can exacerbate already existing illnesses in seniors, said Tammie Michael, a nurse practitioner based at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
“People just aren’t aware that when someone has congestive heart failure and they have high blood pressure, the effects of depression on these illnesses itself can be devastating,” Michael said.
According to a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, social isolation significantly increases risk of premature death from all causes in people age 50 or older.
The report also stated loneliness was associated with a 29 percent increased risk of heart attack and a 32 percent increased risk of stroke. Loneliness among heart failure patients was associated with a nearly four times increased risk of death, 68 percent increased risk of hospitalization and 57 percent increased risk of emergency room visits. Social isolation was associated with about a 50 percent increased risk of dementia, according to the CDC report.
For seniors already suffering from dementia, like Loretta, the social isolation can lead to increased anger and confusion, both of which Laura Magnuson has seen first-hand with her mother. During a window visit early in the lockdown, Loretta had an emotional breakdown, Laura Magnuson said.
“The very first time we came to see her during the lockdown, she got mad because we couldn’t go in and she couldn’t come out,” Laura Magnuson said. “She got very upset.”
On a more recent visit, Loretta asked her daughter whether she still worked building houses. Laura Magnuson, who works at Texas Home Health in Galveston, said she’s never been in the house-building business, and this was the first time her mother had asked her that particular question.
The lockdown of nursing homes hasn’t been easy for Dickinson resident Laura Koehler’s mother, Mildred Vrazel, either. Vrazel, 78, was raised on a farm between Yoakum and Hallettsville, Texas, and said she is usually an outdoors person.
“It’s hard when you’re used to doing things and then you don’t anymore, but I’ll get through it,” said Vrazel, who resides at K’s Place Personal Care Home in Angleton.
Vrazel doesn’t say she’s sad and said she knows the lockdown is for the best, but she does say she’s bored, Koehler said.
Like Vrazel, many seniors put on a brave face when dealing with a difficult situation, but that can only last so long, Michael said.
“When they do that, it manifests into agitation and more depression symptoms, like not wanting to eat or drink as much,” Michael said.
On the other side of the glass, Koehler laments the events, such as birthdays and graduations, that her mother already has missed because of the lockdown. And she misses being able to take her mother out shopping and for meals, she said.
“The fear is certainly there that what if we don’t get that chance and we don’t get to the point where do get to hold her again,” Koehler said.
COMBATING THE EFFECTS
Methods to combat the negative effects of social isolation felt by seniors include providing them with activities — such as arts and crafts, games and puzzle books — to pass the time. Michael has helped start a group called Save Our Seniors, which is working to get such items in the hands of local seniors, as well as organizing music performances and reaching out to local Boy and Girl Scouts to be pen pals with seniors.
“A lot of people think nursing homes make a lot of money and they can go out and purchase those things. But they don’t, so we’ve been donating a lot of items; a lot of people in Galveston County have been so generous,” Michael said.
Family members can help their older relatives deal with social isolation through frequent window visits and phone calls, during which they let them know they care about them and miss them, and that they are often in their thoughts.
But families and their loved ones living in isolation are longing for the day when they can hug and kiss each other and get out for activities together.
March 7, nearly six months ago now, was the last time Laura Magnuson was able to take her mother out of the confines of the nursing home to do some of her favorite activities, such as getting manicures and pedicures, shopping, watching cruise ships leave the Port of Galveston and having a milkshake from Whataburger.
“I hope it’s over soon,” Laura Magnuson said.
Great article Mr. LaComb. One way or another, we are all being affected by this terrible disease called COVID-19.
