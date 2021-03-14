GALVESTON
Wednesday is St. Patrick's Day, and local bars are bracing for their first big business holiday without restrictions in more than a year.
Last year, bars in Galveston were abruptly shut down on the holiday as local cases of COVID-19 began to appear. The closures were among the first shutdowns caused by the pandemic.
This year, there will be no restrictions of bars. That has local bar owners looking forward to a surge of customers come Wednesday.
"It's been a really rough year for pretty much the entire bar industry, " said Hugh Marney, the manager of O'Malley's Stage Door Pub in downtown Galveston.
Marney on Sunday oversaw the annual St. Patrick's Day Barcycle Pub Crawl through the city's Irish bars. Dozens of people, most of them dressed up in green shirts, biked through city streets going from bar to bar.
"At this point, a lot of people are just ready to go out," Marney said.
St. Patrick's Day is biggest day of the year for his bar, he said.
Last year, the city of Galveston shut down bars at 3 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day. Two days later, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered bars closed statewide.
Bars were allowed to reopen in May, only be ordered shut again late June by a statewide order, allowed to reopen again in October and then shut again in December because of the rise in local hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19.
The December restrictions ended in February as hospitalizations began to fall. Last week, bars and other businesses were allowed to reopen at fully capacity with the end of Texas' statewide COVID restrictions.
The state's newest COVID rules allow county judges to implement new restriction if COVID patients make up 15 percent or more of all hospitalizations for seven straight days. Galveston County won't reach that level by Wednesday. As of Sunday, about 9 percent of local hospitalizations were COVID related, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
While bars were ordered completely closed by the state, some drinking establishments managed to remain open by obtaining licenses to open as restaurants, which were allowed to stay open at limited capacity for most of 2020.
