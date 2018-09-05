GALVESTON
Days after a burned-out van was found on Galveston’s West End, search crews fanned out around the area searching for any signs of a missing Houston brother and sister connected to the vehicle.
A dozen volunteers from Texas EquuSearch on Wednesday took to all-terrain vehicles to search ditches and marsh areas on Stewart Road looking for Rogelio Escobar, 65 and of Houston, and his sister, Dina Escobar, 60, of Houston.
Rogelio Escobar was last seen Aug. 26 at his home in Southwest Houston. Dina Escobar was last seen Aug. 27. She had gone to her brother’s house and likewise disappeared.
On Aug. 30, searchers connected the remains of a burned out van, found on a beach near 11 Mile Road in Galveston, with the Escobars.
Neither sibling was with the van.
Details about the case — including how the van ended up in Galveston — remain a mystery.
The Galveston Police Department is not investigating the case and declined to comment on the search.
A Houston Police Department spokeswoman on Wednesday said that homicide detectives were assisting in the investigation into the siblings’ disappearance, but could not comment more about the case. Police have not found either person, she said.
On the West End, the search crews worked on ATVs searching about a 5-mile area around where the van was found, said Jack Boggess, the search coordinator for Texas EquuSearch
The volunteer group works closely with police and family members to coordinate searches, Boggess said. The group planned to search for the siblings most of Wednesday and possibly into today, unless new information about their disappearances emerged and caused the searchers to move elsewhere.
Boggess, a retiree, has volunteered on more than 1,000 searches in his 10 years with the group. With every search, he prepares himself for the worst possibilities, he said.
“We just hope to find them alive and well, and then, if that’s not the case, we hope to find them,” Boggess said. “Sometimes, the sad endings are relief endings, too.”
Rogelio Escobar is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, according to Texas EquuSearch. It is not known what he was last wearing.
Dina Escobar is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, according to Texas EquuSearch. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black jeans.
Anyone with information about the missing siblings should call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.