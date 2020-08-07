TEXAS CITY
Before March, the Galveston County Animal Resource Center might have housed as many as 240 animals on any given day, said Amber Adams, the center’s director of animal services.
By end of July, the shelter’s population had dropped to about 80, Adams said.
That sudden, steep population decline has led some Galveston County residents to speculate the center has stopped accepting animals, but that’s not exactly true, Adams said.
Rather, the pandemic has forced center employees to adapt new strategies for animal care at the same time that residents have begun adopting pets in higher numbers than ever before, Adams said.
“The intent has never been to close our doors and say we can’t help right now,” Adams said. “That’s definitely not what we’re doing. We want to help any animal that’s in need, of course. But if we can find a way to help animals without impounding them here at the shelter, we want to try that first.”
The center, 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City, provides animal resources to a vast swath of the county, including Bayou Vista, Hitchcock, Kemah, La Marque, Texas City, Tiki Island and unincorporated areas.
As shelters across the United States braced for the coronavirus pandemic in March, the predominant fear was about what might happen if someone at the center tested positive for the virus, Adams said.
“Who would take care of a crammed shelter?” Adams said.
The fear wasn’t entirely unwarranted. In March, when an employee began showing COVID-19 symptoms, officials with Dickinson’s Bayou Animal Services cleared nearly 100 animals from its shelter in less than 24 hours thanks to dozens of volunteer foster families, officials said.
National animal shelter leaders about the same time released guidance recommending a change of procedure to handle potential coronavirus-related setbacks.
Goals should include maintaining a slow and steady flow of animals into and out of shelter systems, with a particular focus on emergency situations, officials with the National Animal Care & Control Association recommended.
Essentially, Galveston County officials redirected shelter resources to focus on only accepting animals into the center that need shelter, such as sick or injured pets or an aggressive dog, for instance, Adams said.
Much of the shelter’s intake pre-pandemic was via owners who just had unwanted pets, Adams said.
“If buying dog food is the only reason you can’t keep your pet, then we will find you food,” she explained. “If it was possible, we did it.”
The response was overwhelmingly positive, Adams said. More people agreed to foster animals than ever before in the seven years she’s been with the shelter, she said.
Center officials also tried to move as many events as possible to a virtual setting, Adams said. Shelter volunteers began holding meet-and-greets with residents via Zoom and began ferrying adopted and fostered pets directly to the new homes.
Center officials initially believed the coronavirus might decrease by the summer, Adams said.
Instead, employees have continued to operate largely virtually, Adams said. Visitors must make appointments and wear masks while walking the hallways.
The center has a staff of fewer than 20 people but still is actively handling intakes and adoptions, Adams said.
“I want the public to know that we’re out there helping,” she said.
