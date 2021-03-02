TEXAS CITY
JuMarcus Thomas had an idea to start a cornhole league in Texas City for a long time but never had time to pursue it. If it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic, it probably would never have happened, he said.
“I usually have so much to do,” said Thomas, who is the athletic director for the Texas City Recreation & Tourism Department. “But COVID-19 has shut down everything, and most people can’t play the sports they like.”
The pandemic slowed life for Thomas and helped him finally realize his vision. Texas City Recreation & Tourism kicked off its cornhole league and held its first games last week. The city started the league despite pandemic concerns to stimulate locals during the stagnant pandemic.
The league has 10 teams of two to four people and participants are age 18 or older, Thomas said. The teams will play games every Tuesday and Thursday at the Showboat Pavilion, 416 6th St. N., through March, he said. The playoffs and championship will be in the last week, he said, adding the first- and second-place teams will receive T-shirts and trophies.
The first week went well and the teams are enjoying it, Thomas said.
“Everyone’s excited about it,” he said. “It’s a new sport for the city and adds a twist to the department.”
Cornhole — a lawn game in which players take turns throwing bags of corn kernels at a raised platform with a hole in the far end — is popular in Texas and nationwide. The Texas Cornhole League is in its 11th season and has about 30 regions in Texas that host cornhole doubles and singles games. The Texas league will host more than 250 tournaments this year and its championship will be in June in Denton. There also is the American Cornhole League, which is national.
Texas City resident Darwin Wilson said he and his wife enjoy the game. For seven years, Wilson has offered the game at his two restaurants, La Brisa Mexican Grill, 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City, and La Brisa Mexican Bar + Grill, 4001 state Highway 146 in Bacliff.
“The game creates a more unique environment for our dining guests,” Wilson said. “It adds another experience to the meal.”
Wilson stopped the game in early 2020 when the pandemic started, but his guests missed it, he said, adding that he just brought it back on Monday. Wilson doesn’t see anything wrong with the Texas City cornhole league as long as people follow safety protocols, he said.
The league’s teams social distance and adhere to other COVID-19 safety protocols, Thomas said. Texas City Recreation & Tourism also provides sanitizing stations and asks participants to bring their own chairs, he added.
“It’s a good game that helps people get out and get active,” he said. “People have been stuck in the house for months.”
The league allows locals to have some social interaction and sense of normalcy again, Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson said. The pandemic limited opportunities for recreation, Johnson said, adding he needs some more recreation in his life.
Johnson and three of his friends signed up for the league. The name of his team is, “4D,” which represents the first initial of its four members’ names: Dedrick, DeAndre’, Dennis and Derrick, Johnson said.
The league will be a great outlet and will help keep everyone’s minds on humanity and off on the pandemic, he said.
“If COVID-19 is acting like it’s here to say, we’re here to remind it we’re here to stay as well,” Johnson said. “Tough times don’t last, people do. And that’s what this league is about.”
