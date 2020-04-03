GALVESTON
Consumers have spent the past few weeks staring at empty shelves where staple products used to be at grocery stores as coronavirus-induced panic buying swept through the county and the nation. The shortage has led restaurants — in a flash of ingenuity and necessity — to fill the supply gaps by offering everything from freshly baked bread to eggs for sale.
For many restaurants, it’s a way to help the community, but it’s also a means of generating revenue after state and local governments ordered dining room closures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Mosquito Cafe, 628 14th St. in Galveston, started offering grocery items for sale about two weeks ago, said James Clark, director of operations and managing partner.
The restaurant last week made available for sale 67 different grocery items, such as eggs, meats and vegetables, in addition to its typical food menu for take-out. The main reason Mosquito Cafe began offering grocery items was to help local consumers, Clark said.
“The grocery stores were not able to keep up with the demand and the volume of people,” Clark said.
But the sales also are helping to supplement income, Clark said. A third of Mosquito Cafe’s daily sales are generated by sale of grocery items because of the crisis, he said.
After Galveston limited restaurants to dine-out only, a move followed a week later by Galveston County, many restaurants have struggled to maintain business and reported slower sales.
Concetta Maceo-Sims, manager of operations at Maceo Spice & Import Co., has seen a downturn in sales, she said.
The restaurant, 2706 Market St. in downtown Galveston, normally has a retail and wholesale component of the store. The retail section is doing well, but Maceo-Sims has seen far less foot traffic than normal, she said.
“A lot of people have either stocked up or are just 100 percent staying home,” Maceo-Sims said.
Maceo-Sims always has made a point to deliver items to people who can’t make it into the shop, so she’s trying to remind people of that service during this crisis, she said.
Maceo Spice & Import Co. potentially is cleaner than a grocery store because Maceo-Sims has time to wipe down and clean after every customer, she said.
And she’s started stocking up on more dried beans, packaging new items, such as meatballs, and soon will start offering meal kits, she said.
Normally, Maceo Spice. & Import Co.’s business is evenly divided between the restaurant, wholesale and retail sales, Maceo-Sims said.
“Right now, retail is 70 percent,” Maceo-Sims said.
Mosquito Cafe and Maceo Spice are selling items the restaurants would have on hand anyway, but others are venturing into entirely new territory.
Brittany O’Connor, owner of Bake Me a Dream in Texas City, has begun baking up to 300 loaves of bread a day, she said.
The bakery, 1619 6th St. N., normally focuses almost exclusively on custom cakes and other desserts, but O’Connor decided to start making bread when offerings on the grocery store shelves became sparse or nonexistent, she said.
The bakery isn’t really set up to make bread and doesn’t have all the equipment on hand that bread bakers normally would use, O’Connor said.
“It’s crazy that we’re even doing it,” she said.
The bakery has been nearly selling out of bread almost daily, O’Connor said. Bake Me a Dream also is selling butter, milk and eggs, all at cost for people who can’t find basics at the grocery store, she said.
Many places are adopting this model right now, but it likely won’t last past the restrictions of the pandemic, Clark said.
Grocery operations are time consuming and take up a lot of space that, during normal days, would take away from the restaurant business, he said.
