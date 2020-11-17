Four Galveston County organizations are among 12 recipients of Texas-New Mexico Power Grants in 2020.
“This has been an exceptionally challenging year for many nonprofit organizations," Neal Walker, president of Texas-New Mexico Power, said. "We're pleased that the grants will be able to help recipients make important impacts in our communities.”
The qualifying tax-exempt nonprofits in the county that will be funded are:
• Texas Lighthouse Foundation: $10,000 to fund a generator to power its Friendswood kitchen, where food is prepared for first responders and others after natural and man-made disasters;
• College of the Mainland Foundation: $9,925 to fund materials to be used in emergency medical technician training at the Texas City campus;
• Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County: $6,718 for food and grocery staples, including cleaning supplies, for residents receiving assistance at the center; and
• Mainland Community Crime Stoppers: $9,458 to assist funding of 2021 operations on Texas City Independent School District campuses.
More than 50 applications were received from qualifying organizations within the service area of Texas-New Mexico Power, and $100,000 was available in amounts between $2,000 and $10,000.
"These funds will update and increase equipment and materials used in our CPR course," Lisa Watson, executive director of the College of the Mainland Foundation, said.
Grants are made possible by the Texas-New Mexico Power Fund from shareholder dollars. No rate dollars are used for grants.
— Angela Wilson
