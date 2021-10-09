GALVESTON

Enthusiastic crowds cheered as dancers kicked and jumped to traditional Greek music Saturday during the Galveston Greek Festival.

After a year on hiatus because of the pandemic, the event brought together people at The Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 714 19th St., to celebrate Mediterranean culture.

Vendors sold olive oil imported from Greece and traditional sweets and pastries, while dancers and musicians entertained crowds.

Within the first hour of the festival, about 100 people were already gathered inside, shopping and eating, or outside, watching the dances.

Amy Haggard from Conroe waited under the big red tent for the dancers to start the Asteria, a dance that means “stars.”

Haggard had decided to come to the festival for the first time this year.

“I’m excited for the dancers,” Haggard said. “They look wonderful. The costumes are amazing.”

Haggard liked the way the community came together to showcase the event and enjoyed all the vendors, she said.

“I will be getting some olives later,” Haggard said.

Inside, Peter Marules sold olives and olive oil imported from his family’s 4,000 olive trees in southern Greece.

Marules, owner of Lakonia Imports, sells the oil primarily at events around the Houston area and was glad festivals had returned from COVID shutdowns.

“Last year was a struggle,” Marules said.

Marules enjoys being part of a festival that helps spread Greek culture, he said.

“Most of the people that come to Greek festivals are not Greek,” he said.

Instead, people are coming to learn more about the food, the music and the dancing, he said.

Greek culture was very important to shaping Galveston and the area to what it is today, said the Rev. Stelios Sitaras, the church’s reverend.

Greeks have always been sailors and many came to Galveston to work on the water, he said.

“There are more Greeks than we think here in Galveston,” Sitaras said. “Since a lot of Greeks were involved in the shipping industry, Galveston was a major seaport in the early 19th and 20th century.”

Odette Comeau attends the festival every year and she was glad to see it return, she said.

“It’s important to support our local community,” Comeau said. “They have lots of music and dancing. You get some fresh air in October. They always import products from Greece.”

The festival helps fund the ministries, locally and internationally, of the church, Sitaras said.

The festival continues Sunday.

