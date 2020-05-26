LA MARQUE
Christopher Taylor had been feeling bad for days and knew something was wrong.
The 39-year-old La Marque resident just didn’t know what the illness was. He thought it might be related to his diabetes.
Taylor, who doesn’t drink or smoke, was found unconscious in his truck at his auto shop in Galveston the night of March 31. After that, life has been a blur, Taylor said.
“I was feeling bad for like three or four days after attending a car auction in Houston,” Taylor said. “But I thought I could shake it off. I just didn’t think it was anything serious,” he said.
Taylor was taken to an urgent care clinic by his best friend, Leon Moore, who went looking for him at the request of Taylor’s girlfriend, Katina Young, also of La Marque.
“When I hadn’t heard from him for a while that day, I felt that something was terribly wrong,” Young said.
At the clinic, Taylor’s family learned he was suffering from high glucose levels, dehydration and pneumonia, and that he would have to be transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch, Young said.
“Everything just went downhill after that,” she said.
After being admitted into the hospital for complications related to uncontrolled type 2 diabetes and seizure-like activity, Taylor was tested for COVID-19 on April 1, said Dr. Shawn Nishi, associate professor in the division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the medical branch.
“He wasn’t our usual critically ill patient, as he is young and relatively otherwise healthy,” Nishi said. “Due to us being one of the first centers with in-house testing and rapid turnaround, he was diagnosed early with COVID-19 and enrolled for inclusion in the clinical trial with Remdesivir the next day. Remdesivir is believed to shorten the time of recovery for COVID-19 patients.
“Unfortunately, his symptoms of respiratory failure quickly progressed and within 24 hours of admission, he required mechanical ventilation,” she said.
‘IT’S LIKE I SLEPT THROUGH THE WHOLE MONTH OF APRIL’
By April 2, Taylor wasn’t improving with the assistance of the ventilator. His father, Roosevelt Taylor, and his aunt, Phyllis Moore, were told to prepare for the worst and to inform the family to say their goodbyes, Moore said.
“We were still in shock that Chris had even contracted the virus,” Moore said. “So, when the doctors informed us that they thought he wasn’t going to make it, we told them to do all they can for him and that God will do the rest.
“Our entire family was praying for him, and God informed me that Chris will live and not die,” Moore said.
The conventional treatment methods used by the medical team led by Nishi weren’t working, so physicians decided April 5 to put Taylor on a heart-lung machine similar to the machine used in open-heart surgery, Nishi said.
As Taylor and the machine fought for his life, his family prayed for him at 7 p.m. nightly via Zoom, his uncle, Reginald Warren, said.
“We were devastated when all of this happened,” Warren said. “We cried, prayed and pleaded with God to please save him, and he did. For 51 days my nephew was laid up in that hospital fighting for his life. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. Christopher came back to his family, but there are so many that didn’t.”
Taylor finally awoke May 2 to tubes in his nose and neck, he said.
“After listening to a nurse explain why I was in the hospital, I was surprised,” Taylor said. “It’s like I slept through the whole month of April.”
His family wasn’t allowed to visit him during his stay at the hospital because of a policy meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which was difficult, Taylor’s father said.
“It was hard not being able to physically see my son while he was fighting for his life,” Roosevelt Taylor said. “However, I’m grateful for the doctors, nurses and staff that brought my son back. There are no words that can explain how much that means to me and my family.”
COMING HOME
Things started turning around for Taylor at the beginning of May. He was able to recognize voices on a speakerphone as relatives prayed for him and was able to FaceTime loved ones with the assistance of nurses, he said.
“I felt in my heart that if I just stayed positive, I was going to make it out of that hospital,” Taylor said.
“Although I wasn’t fully conscious yet, I heard the prayers from my family and friends,” he said. “It was those prayers and positive energy that gave me the strength I needed to survive. Those prayers kept me going and gave me hope.”
At 10 a.m. May 20, Taylor was wheeled out of Jennie Sealy Hospital to the cheers of family and friends who held signs welcoming him home and the medical staff that helped him beat a virus wreaking havoc around the world. He was 100 pounds lighter than when he was admitted.
“When we got off the elevator, I was so happy to see all the support I had,” Taylor said. “I couldn’t believe it. I’m thankful for the entire team that took care of me. They were really good to me. I also want to thank my family and friends, too. They kept me going.”
The team responsible for Taylor’s recovery was nothing short of incredible, Nishi said.
“Each person came to care for this patient and display their purpose and their calling to contribute to the well-being of others,” Nishi said. “It’s truly an honor to serve alongside such individuals that come together as a team to work wonders.
“We are all overwhelmed with happiness to see Christopher take the next steps in his recovery and we have renewed hope that we can continue to successfully treat even the sickest of our COVID-19 ICU patients,” she said.
LONG ROAD AHEAD
People of all ages with underlying medical conditions such as chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma; serious heart conditions; weak immune systems related to a number of issues such as HIV or AIDS, cancer and other immune-weakening medications; severe obesity; chronic liver disease; liver disease; and diabetes are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Taylor faces a long road to recovery that will include getting his diabetes under control and learning how to walk again after being bedridden for 50-plus days, Young said.
“So far, it’s been so good that he’s home and the support from my family and friends hasn’t gone unnoticed,” Young said. “He’s a good patient, which makes it easier to take care of him. It’s just a miracle that he’s here.”
With the assistance of several family members, as well as his physical therapy team, the family is looking forward to seeing Taylor get back to his former self, Taylor’s aunt, Deborah Warren, said.
“He has a long road ahead of him and a testimony — and we’ll be here every step of the way,” she said. “We can’t emphasize enough how grateful we are to everyone at UTMB who took care of him. We appreciate them and their dedication.”
Taylor knows he is blessed and one of the lucky ones who was able to beat this dreaded disease, he said.
“Looking back, I should’ve listened to my body and gotten help,” Taylor said. “I’m just glad to still be here. I’ve gotten a second chance on life, and I have a story to tell.”
Editor’s note: Christopher Taylor is the cousin of Angela Wilson.
