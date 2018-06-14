With the National Weather Service predicting 2 inches to 5 inches of rainfall along the coast this weekend, street flooding throughout the county is likely, officials said.
"With that much rainfall and if the rainfall occurs really quickly, just about anywhere in southeast Texas will see street flooding," National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Overpeck said.
The tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend will likely bring heavy downpours into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Poor drainage areas are going to be the most susceptible to flooding around Sunday, Overpeck said.
"Sunday afternoon to Monday is the time period we are looking at when we may see the bulk of the rainfall," he said.
Residents need to be smart and it's important to stay alert, League City Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
"You got to keep your eye on the weather, the TV and the newspapers to see what is predicted," he said. "In light of what we have been through, most people are sensitive to it. Better safe than sorry is the bottom line."
Residents should sign up for emergency communication services, Dickinson Mayor Julie Masters said.
"Be aware and be prepared," she said. "Stay in tune with the weather service and if they haven't signed up for the city's emergency communications, they need to get signed up," she said. "If something happens, we can send them texts to their phones."
— Connor Behrens
