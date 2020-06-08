One hundred days after the first Galveston County resident was tested for the coronavirus, the county Monday officially recorded its 1,000th local case of the virus.
The Galveston County Health District announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday, pushing the number of local cases diagnosed to date to 1,026.
Although the number of positive cases remains low as a percentage of the population — only about 3 percent of people tested have tested positive — local health officials said the number of positive cases is growing at increasing rates. The county recorded its first test for COVID-19 on March 2.
Officials attributed the increase in cases to the effects of reopening parts of Texas that were closed because of government-mandated social distancing.
“It’s disturbing that over the past four to five weeks we’ve seen an increase in the number of cases,” said Dr. Phillip Keiser, Galveston County’s local health authority. “We saw the biggest jump last week, and that was our largest number of cases ever.”
Of the 1,026 people diagnosed, 518 have recovered and 38 have died, according to the health district. The 470 active cases reported Monday were the most the county has reported at one time since the pandemic began.
The increase in cases is not because of an increase in the number of tests being conducted in Galveston County, Keiser said.
Galveston County has reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 tests every week since the beginning of April and recorded more tests in the month of April than it did in all of May, according to the health district.
“We have more cases than we’ve ever had, and the percentage of the tests coming back are higher,” Keiser said. “This is not a testing phenomenon. Actually, less people are being tested.”
The new increase in cases is notable because more cases of COVID-19 are being identified in young people — 89 of the 165 cases announced between March 31 and June 6 were in people younger than 40 — and the cases aren’t being tied to a single source, Keiser said.
Earlier large jumps in cases totals were tied to outbreaks in long-term care facilities. New recent cases are not tied to a single place or event, although the district is still performing contact tracing to try to identify common threads, Keiser said.
“We’re finding these cases all over,” Keiser said. “I don’t think we’ve found a connected line between everything.”
Galveston County, and the rest of Texas, began reopening from state-mandated closures May 1. In recent weeks, the state eased restrictions, allowing bars, restaurants, amusement parks, beaches, barbershops and beauty salons, among scores of other businesses and activities, to resume.
The new increases are not causing the same level of alarm the initial surge of cases caused, in part because of preparations made in recent weeks, said Dr. Ben Raimer, interim president of the University of Texas Medical Branch.
“The difference is now we’re prepared to handle the increase,” Raimer said. “Before, we were making some intelligent guesses, but at this point in time, we’ve taken the guess work out of it.”
The seriousness of the spread likely will be judged in coming days on the number of new hospitalizations connected to coronavirus and later by the number of deaths that occur, officials said.
As of Monday, 24 local people were hospitalized because of COVID-19, according to the health district. The number of people hospitalized locally reached a low point of 13 people May 15. Since then, the number of local hospitalizations has been in the mid-20s.
The medical branch, which manages hospitals in Galveston, League City and Webster, has reserved beds in case of a surge in COVID-19 patients needing hospital care, Raimer said. The number of people hospitalized Monday was “nowhere near a level of capacity that would worry us,” Raimer said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
People with mild illness recover in about two weeks; those with more severe illness might take three to six weeks to recover, according to the World Health Organization.
Still, Raimer and Keiser said the benchmark day in case totals should be used to remind people the pandemic has not passed and that they should continue to take safety measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We would remind people to be mindful,” Keiser said. “Wear a mask over your mouth in public. Practice social distancing as much as possible.
“I understand people are tired of being cooped up and people need a break, but we’re just asking people to be mindful and to have a good time carefully that doesn’t put you or your family at risk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.