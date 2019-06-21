PORT BOLIVAR
A Port Bolivar woman was indicted Wednesday on charges of stealing more than $20,000 from the volunteer fire department where she served as treasurer in 2013.
Betty Jean Jewell, 64, was arrested Thursday and charged with theft of property of more than $20,000 and less than $100,000, according to the grand jury indictment.
Jewell is accused of taking the money on Jan. 1, 2013, while she was the treasurer of the Port Bolivar Fire Department, according to the indictment.
The charge is normally a third-degree felony, but is enhanced because Jewell was a public servant at the time of the alleged theft, according to the indictment.
The indictment offers no other details of Jewell's alleged crimes.
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset declined to release more details on Friday, saying he needed to consult with his investigators before releasing information about the case.
News of the investigation involving Jewell first surfaced in 2018, when the governing board of Galveston County Emergency Services District No. 2, which partially funds the fire department, discussed allegations of "misappropriated funds" at the fire department.
Jewell was arrested in Port Bolivar, an unincorporated community on the west end of Bolivar Peninsula, about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to police records.
Her bond was set at $200,000, according to the indictment. She was no longer in custody at the Galveston County Jail as of Friday afternoon, according to jail records.
