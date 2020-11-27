Dec. 15 Run-off Elections
EARLY VOTING DATES AND TIMES
Nov. 30-Dec. 4: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dec. 5: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Dec. 6: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Dec. 7-Dec. 9: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dec. 10-Dec. 11: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
POLLING PLACES
Registered eligible voters can cast ballots at any of these polling places:
Galveston Island
• Galveston County Justice Center (second floor conference room), 600 59th St.
• Galveston County Courthouse (second floor), 722 21st St.
• Galveston ISD Administration Building, board chambers, 3904 Ave. T
• Rebecca Sealy building (first floor classroom), 404 8th St.
• Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
• Galveston Fire Station No. 7, 3902 Buccaneer Drive
League City
• League City Recreation Room, 450 West Walker
Dickinson
• Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3
WHO’S RUNNING
City of Galveston
Mayor
• Roger “Bo” Quiroga
• Craig Brown
City Council, District 2
• William Schuster
• Pam Bass
City Council, District 3
• Frank Thomas Maceo
• David Collins
City Council, District 5
• Beau Rawlins
• John Paul Listowski City of League City
City Council, Position 4
• Rachel McAdam
• John P. Bowen
City Council, Position 5
• Wes Chorn
• Justin A. Hicks
City of Dickinson
Mayor
• Sean Skipworth
• Jennifer Lawrence
City Council, Position 2
• Jessie Brantley
• Scott Shrader
