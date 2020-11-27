Dec. 15 Run-off Elections

EARLY VOTING DATES AND TIMES

Nov. 30-Dec. 4: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dec. 5: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Dec. 6: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Dec. 7-Dec. 9: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dec. 10-Dec. 11: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

POLLING PLACES

Registered eligible voters can cast ballots at any of these polling places:

Galveston Island

• Galveston County Justice Center (second floor conference room), 600 59th St.

• Galveston County Courthouse (second floor), 722 21st St.

• Galveston ISD Administration Building, board chambers, 3904 Ave. T

• Rebecca Sealy building (first floor classroom), 404 8th St.

• Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.

• Galveston Fire Station No. 7, 3902 Buccaneer Drive

League City

• League City Recreation Room, 450 West Walker

Dickinson

• Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3

WHO’S RUNNING

City of Galveston

Mayor

• Roger “Bo” Quiroga

• Craig Brown

City Council, District 2

• William Schuster

• Pam Bass

City Council, District 3

• Frank Thomas Maceo

• David Collins

City Council, District 5

• Beau Rawlins

• John Paul Listowski City of League City

City Council, Position 4

• Rachel McAdam

• John P. Bowen

City Council, Position 5

• Wes Chorn

• Justin A. Hicks

City of Dickinson

Mayor

• Sean Skipworth

• Jennifer Lawrence

City Council, Position 2

• Jessie Brantley

• Scott Shrader

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

