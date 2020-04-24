GALVESTON
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice hospital at the University of Texas Medical Branch over the past week has seen a surge in the number of COVID-19 positive patients in its care.
As of Friday afternoon, the facility known as Hospital Galveston was caring for 51 COVID-19 positive patients, according to a daily update published by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The maximum-security prison hospital is on the medical branch’s Galveston campus.
The number of COVID-19 positive patients at Hospital Galveston more than tripled over the past week, according to a review of daily updates posted by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
On April 17, there were 17 COVID-19 positive patients at Hospital Galveston. On April 10, there had been none.
The surge has caused the medical branch to assign more health care workers to the prison hospital, said Dr. Owen Murray, executive director of clinical services for the medical branch’s correctional managed care program.
The medical branch has a maximum capacity of about 105 beds at Hospital Galveston, Murray said. The hospital, which is the main hospital for seriously ill people in the Texas prison system, has not been overwhelmed by the surge, Murray said.
“We’re doing everything we can to help these patients through their infections and not create a burden on both the free-world hospitals as well as Hospital Galveston,” Murray said. “The processes we’ve got in place are working really well right now.”
There has been growing alarm about the spread of COVID-19 in Texas prisons. As of Friday afternoon, 687 prisoners across Texas were considered COVID-19 positive, as well as 274 prison system employees and contractors.
Nineteen employees at Hospital Galveston have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
The increase in prisoners at Hospital Galveston is a result of doing the job it’s paid to do: identifying and treating seriously ill patients from across the Texas prison system, Murray said.
“It’s by design,” Murray said. “We’ve shifted away from doing non-COVID hospital care to focusing in on COVID hospital care. We’ve reached out to our partner hospitals across the state as they’ve had patients that require hospitalization and have moved most of the patients down to Hospital Galveston.”
As with other facilities, Hospital Galveston has increased bed space for COVID-19 patients by decreasing admissions to the hospital for other reasons, he said.
The medical branch has partnered with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to provide medical care in prisons since 1994.
CONCERNS AND RUMORS
Questions about the capacity at Galveston’s hospital started rising last week, when the Texas Department of Criminal Justice transferred COVID-19 positive patients to state prisons in Brazoria County, which neighbors Galveston County.
The number of COVID-19 positive patients being held in Brazoria County prisons has increased from nine on April 10 to 180 on April 24, according to department data.
The 231 COVID-19 positive patients held in Galveston and Brazoria counties on April 23 amounted to 33 percent of the 687 positive patients in the state’s prison system.
It’s unlikely all of the positive patients would require treatment at Hospital Galveston, Murray said.
“It is not one-to-one in terms of being COVID-positive and needing hospitalization,” Murray said. “It’s markedly the other way. Some people do just fine with supportive care out in the facilities.”
There are no plans to use other medical branch hospitals, such as the nearby John Sealy or Jennie Sealy hospitals, to treat inmate patients, even if the surge in cases continues, Murray said. If Hospital Galveston reaches capacity, plans call for hospitals closer to prison facilities to care for patients who fall critically ill, he said.
A social media rumor claiming the Galveston County Jail had been asked to prepare for overflow from the medical branch prison hospital is false, officials said.
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said Friday he’d heard nothing from the criminal justice department or the medical branch about using the county jail to house sick prisoners.
Jeremy Desel, director of communications at Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said the rumor about the county jail was “absolutely false.”
Local officials have raised the possibility that patients being treated at the medical branch could decrease the number of COVID-19 tests available to the Galveston County Health District for free tests at sites across the county.
The health district has provided drive-through testing sites, on at least a limited basis, since April 9. The district has tested as many as 300 people a day at the sites. That program is part of the reason Galveston County’s daily testing numbers exceed other parts of the state.
The medical branch provides the tests the health district has been administering, district spokeswoman Ashley Tompkins said.
Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell mentioned the possible deficit in testing during Thursday’s city council meeting, and county officials expressed similar concern to The Daily News on Friday morning.
Galveston County Local Health Authority Philip Keiser, however, said Friday the situation in the prison hospital would have no effect on the health district’s testing capacity.
“We’re getting all the tests we want right now, and I’ve been told we can get all the tests we want in the future,” Keiser said.
