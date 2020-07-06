GALVESTON
Four more people have died in Galveston County after contracting the coronavirus, health officials said Monday.
To date, 50 people have died in the county from COVID-19, according to the Galveston County Health District.
The new deaths reported Monday included two men and two women. One man was in his 70s and the other man was in his 80s. One woman was in her 70s and the other was older than 90 years old. All four people had preexisting medical conditions, according to the district.
The county reported 596 new coronavirus cases Monday. The new case data reported Monday included information collected Saturday and Sunday, according to the district.
The announcement included 235 cases identified Saturday, 219 identified Sunday and 142 cases identified Monday, according to the district.
About 9.2 percent of tests reported over the three-day period were positive, according to the district.
As of Monday, 68,042 people in Galveston County, nearly 20 percent of the county’s population, had been tested for COVID-19, according to the district. About 6.7 percent of all people who have been tested for COVID-19 since March 2 have tested positive, according to the district.
Sixty-nine Galveston County residents were hospitalized because of COVID-19 on Monday, down from the 98 people who were reported hospitalized Friday.
Galveston County intensive care units were at 100 percent capacity Monday, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. Of the 94 people in the county’s intensive care units, 29 people were being treated for COVID-19, according to the council.
