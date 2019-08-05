TEXAS CITY
Police on Monday identified the 19-year-old man killed in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon near city hall.
Dylan McGhee, 19, of Texas City, was killed after he was ejected from the pickup truck he was riding in, according to the Texas City Police Department.
McGhee was one of four people riding in the pickup truck when it crashed in the 1800 block of Ninth Avenue North about 2:30 p.m., according to the police department.
The cause of the crash was still under investigation on Monday, Texas City Police Department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said on Monday morning.
The pickup truck rolled over after it made an abrupt lane change and crossed over a grass median, Bjerke said.
McGhee was ejected from the truck, police said
The driver of the truck was partially ejected from the vehicle and then pinned after it came to rest, Bjerke said. Police identified that man as Ricardo Requena, 24, of Texas City.
Requena was taken by helicopter to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, Bjerke said. Bjerke on Monday did not have an update on Requena's condition.
A 17-year-old woman and 21-year-old woman also were injured in the crash and taken to the medical branch by ambulance. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.