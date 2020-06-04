College of the Mainland’s Opening Doors Promise Scholarship program is now open to Hitchcock High School students, school officials said Wednesday.
With $40,000 in donations from the Hitchcock Economic Development Corp., Associated Credit Union of Texas and the Hitchcock Independent School District’s Education Foundation, the college can expand its program to 2020 graduates of Hitchcock.
Through the scholarship, every qualifying student will be able to attend the college full-time with all tuition and fees covered for fall 2020.
“What a great opportunity for the Hitchcock EDC to partner with College of the Mainland and invest in our most valued resources, our recent graduates,” said Jack Click, president of Hitchcock EDC and president/CEO of Associated Credit Union of Texas. “Providing access to no-cost college education is a real game changing opportunity for our students.”
Students can earn an associate degree or complete a workforce training certificate program with no tuition or fees in fall 2020.
“With this investment in Hitchcock students, the conversation between parents and their children will change,” said Warren Nichols, president of the college. “Now that discussion will be about what career choices their child can pursue at College of the Mainland, not about whether they can afford to go to college at all.”
For more information and guidelines, visit www.com.edu/promise or call 409-933-8508.
— Angela Wilson
