The Galveston City Council has decided to extend its disaster declaration related to Hurricane Laura at least until its next meeting Sept. 10.
Although Hurricane Laura brought only minimal effects to the island, city officials decided the disaster declaration would help the city get reimbursed from the federal government for the money it spent preparing for the storm.
At an abbreviated city council meeting held virtually Thursday, City Manager Brian Maxwell said the city made the right call to evacuate residents.
Heavy waves crashed over the seawall, West End and other low-lying roads flooded with tidal water and the wind shook trees, but there was little damage from the storm.
“We’re picking up a few branches instead of picking up bricks,” Maxwell said.
BUSINESS ANALYSIS
The city council is considering a $50,000 grant of federal money to the Galveston Economic Development Partnership to analyze the pandemic-related economic loss to businesses in the area.The information would be used to determine which businesses need assistance and how much, Maxwell said.
The Galveston Industrial Development Corp. has for months been discussing how to give direct assistance to businesses struggling through the pandemic. Restrictions on the money and how it can be used have slowed a decision.
Data about exactly which businesses are hurting would be helpful, District 3 Councilman David Collins said.
“It’s been very unclear about who we’re talking about when we talk about assisting local businesses,” Collins said.
The council decided to push the decision to next month to get more information.
SECOND IN COMMAND
The city council has elected District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly as the second-in-command if Mayor pro tem Craig Brown is ever unable to perform his mayoral duties.
Brown began fulfilling the mayor’s job in July, after former Mayor Jim Yarbrough stepped down because of health concerns related to the pandemic.
Since then, the council hasn’t had a second-in-command, a job usually filled by the mayor pro tem.
Last month, city management encouraged the city council to elect someone to fill the role, but the council members put off the decision.
During the approach of Hurricane Laura, Brown signed an emergency order putting Bly in the position, and the city council affirmed the decision Thursday with a unanimous vote.
Bly has emergency response and emergency management experience. Unlike the other five council members, Bly isn’t running for reelection in November.
STORM STATUE
The city has awarded local sculptor and metal worker Doug McLean a $10,000 grant to finish a 1900 Storm memorial statue that will be erected in a new public park behind City Hall, 823 25th St.
McLean’s interpretation of a Pompeo Coppini plaster is nearly done, but the artist will need to cast the model into bronze.
Once completed, it will be placed in the new park, which is under construction.
The money comes from the Arts Commission.
