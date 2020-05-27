Doors of the Friendswood Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive, will reopen to patrons at 10 a.m. Monday with some special pandemic rules in place.
During Phase 1, patrons will have a one-hour limit in the library and are asked to practice social distancing while browsing and at check-out. Patrons also are encouraged to wear masks or other face coverings.
Library computers will be available by appointment only through the Reference Department, and some scanning and printing options will be offered.
The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; and the drive-through window will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The library's virtual summer reading club for ages 18 and younger will begin Monday, as well. For information and to register, visit www.friendswood.lib.tx.us/youth-services.
For information, call 281-482-7135.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.