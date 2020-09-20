Galveston County officials are warning residents to brace for some impact from Tropical Storm Beta. The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has been so prolific that the National Hurricane Center has worked its way through the alphabet and resorted to using Greek letters as names.
The Question of the Week is: Have you ever considered moving away from the Gulf Coast because of tropical weather?
• Yes
• Never
• Not so far, but it's not out of the question
