LEAGUE CITY
A man and a woman are accused of stealing more than 300 pieces of mail from a League City apartment complex, police said.
Jesse Brown, 36, and Tabitha Ross, 38, were charged with burglary of a building after a traffic stop Friday in League City, according to a police complaint.
Police stopped the van the couple was riding in because of a defective license plate, according to the complaint. Officers got consent to search the van, and found a glass pipe, as well as "a large amount of personal mail" addressed to various people at an apartment complex on Christopher Avenue.
The couple was detained, and during an interview, admitted to breaking into the mail room at the apartment complex several times, according to the complaint.
Police suspect the pair intended use identifying information gleaned from the mail to open lines of credit, according to the complaint.
Police seized 311 pieces of mail belonging to 97 different people, according to the complaint. The investigation also was referred to the county's fraud investigator, who will follow up on any cases of stolen identities, according to the complaint.
Both Ross and Brown were in custody Monday at the Galveston County Jail.
