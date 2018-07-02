GALVESTON
More than 3,000 Galveston and Algoa households and businesses experienced a power outage Monday afternoon.
About 2,330 customers between 27th Street and 46th Street in Galveston experienced power outages starting early Monday afternoon, according to CenterPoint Energy. Hundreds of residents in unincorporated Galveston County also experienced outages, according to the company.
Galveston city officials, who received numerous reports of outages, did not know the cause of the outage, a spokeswoman said.
By late afternoon, power had been restored to most affected areas, officials said. Many city traffic signals had been affected during the power outage and Galveston College closed early, officials said.
Traffic crews and the Galveston Police Department put out signage at intersections to direct traffic during the outage, a city spokeswoman said.
Power customers can visit http://gis.centerpointenergy.com/outagetracker/ to track the status of the outages when they occur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.