Weather predictions call for sunshine and blue skies this Fourth of July, but unlike normal holiday weekends, no one will be on the beach.
Without warning and catching many locals, tourists, potential vacationers and businesses by surprise, Galveston County and the city limited or entirely closed off access to the beach for what would normally be a packed Independence Day weekend in an attempt to reduce crowds and the spread of the coronavirus.
The announcements triggered cancellations and frustration by some business owners, so much so that county officials altered restrictions, allowing some beach access. Galveston city officials also heard from some frustrated business owners but had not relented Thursday.
“Dear city of Galveston: I understand with COVID-19 you decided to shut the beach down on the 4th of July. My question is, why did you wait till 7/01/20 at 5 p.m. to announce this closure?” posted Brian Jarvis, owner of surfing instruction business C-Sick Surfin’ on social media Thursday. City officials on Thursday said they didn’t know until Wednesday whether the state would allow them to close island beaches, thus the short notice, they said.
Beach closures in Galveston follow a slew of restrictions along the Texas coast this week and backtracks on state rules that local jurisdictions couldn’t make such drastic pandemic measures.
Galveston officials on Wednesday announced the island’s beaches would close from 5 a.m. Friday to 12:01 a.m. Monday, a dramatic move for the city over the usually busy holiday weekend. People also won’t be able to park on the north or south sides of Seawall Boulevard or sit and stand stationary on the seawall, according to the order.
Beaches and the crowds they attract have been a source of debate since the early days of the pandemic.
Galveston closed its shores March 29, opening with extremely restricted hours. The land office and Gov. Greg Abbott’s office in late April ordered beaches reopened by May 1, much to city officials’ chagrin.
Galveston since then has scrambled to manage large crowds.
HOW IT HAPPENED
City officials had been talking with the Texas General Land Office, which regulates state beaches, for weeks about limiting access to the beach but not shutting off all beach access, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
This week brought the first conversations that the city might close access entirely, he said.
“We wish we could have given two weeks’ notice,” Yarbrough said. “It’s a dynamic environment.”
The city already had been working with the land office on select restrictions and had been talking about closures off and on, but this week was the first time it had discussed a full shutdown, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
The city Wednesday called David Green, land office deputy director of coastal resources, about a full closure and the land office agreed to look at the city’s plan, Maxwell said.
“The tipping point here was Cameron County,” Maxwell said.
Cameron County — home of South Padre Island — announced Monday it would close beach access points until July 13. Nueces County and Corpus Christi followed suit Tuesday, shutting down beach access points for the holiday weekend. Brazoria County restricted beach access to the morning, closing the shores from 11 a.m. until midnight this weekend.
Hours after the city of Galveston’s announcement, Galveston County announced it would close beaches on Bolivar Peninsula. Officials walked back that decision Thursday, saying people could access the peninsula shores from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Jamaica Beach, a small independent city on Galveston Island, closed its beaches late Wednesday night, too — a first for the pandemic.
The land office’s announcement reverses direction it gave in late April that cities and counties couldn’t close beaches because of COVID-19.
Local municipalities can shut down beach access for emergencies related to public safety, land office spokeswoman Karina Erickson said Wednesday.
The land office isn’t granting or denying permission to cities for beach closures because it’s not a traditional open beach request, which closes vehicular access, Erickson said Thursday.
“Local jurisdictions have authority under their existing public health and safety powers to close beaches as one of the number of steps they are taking to combat the virus,” Erickson said.
The land office didn’t respond to additional requests for clarification by deadline Thursday.
WHY THEY DID IT
The point of shutting beaches down is to discourage people from traveling to Galveston, a city that typically welcomes tourists, officials said.
Yarbrough isn’t too worried about the virus actually spreading on the beaches, he said. It’s the crowds they attract who might congregate in other places around town.
“The beaches are the thing that bring people here, certainly the day-trippers,” Yarbrough said.
The city also is trying to reduce first responders’ interaction with large crowds, Maxwell said.
The coronavirus is continuing to creep through the ranks of island first responders and, between sick employees and people needing to quarantine as they await test results, the city’s worried about keeping up service, Maxwell said.
“At some point, we may not be able to provide adequate service,” he said.
The smaller county police departments of Kemah and Hitchcock already have had to call in the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office to assist with service while some employees are quarantining.
WILL PEOPLE STILL COME?
The Hotel Galvez & Spa, 2024 Seawall Blvd., already was fielding a flurry of cancellations before the city closed beaches, Complex General Manager Marty Miles said.
About a third of the Fourth of July holiday bookings had canceled in the past six days for pandemic-related reasons, Miles said.
The city’s June 22 masking order requiring people to wear masks in businesses deterred some people, he said.
“There’s a lot of guests that just don’t want to do that,” Miles said.
The rise in new cases is another deterrent, Miles said.
Short-term rental guests aren’t canceling in droves, but there are cancellations, said Claire Reiswerg, co-owner of Sand ‘N Sea Properties, which manages vacation rental properties.
The company had been full for the holiday weekend for about three weeks, Reiswerg said.
“Some people are OK with it,” Reiswerg said. “Others are choosing to cancel. It’s all over the map.”
Like Jarvis, some people were upset by the short notice, they said.
Dana Blystone has visited Galveston for years and spent $1,700 on a short-term rental this weekend, she said.
“I’m frustrated with the city of Galveston,” Blystone said, adding that she wouldn’t have made the reservation if she had known the beaches were going to be closed.
Beach crowds could cause COVID-19 cases to rise, said Dr. James McDeavitt, senior vice president and dean of clinical affairs at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
“You have an environment where you’re inviting people from a very wide geography to come and congregate in a relatively small place,” McDeavitt said. “You’re going to keep them there for a relatively long period of time, relatively close to each other.”
WHAT COMES NEXT?
The city of Galveston is planning to issue more beach orders next week, officials said.
They likely will come in the form of limits on capacity at West End beaches and occasional restrictions on seawall parking, Maxwell said.
The city might at times close or limit access to the east and west ends of the seawall, which have attracted large crowds this summer, he said.
John Wayne Ferguson contributed to this report.
