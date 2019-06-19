LEAGUE CITY
A Santa Fe man was arrested on three felony charges Wednesday after deputies raided his hotel room, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office said.
Steven Ottnat, 30, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, credit card abuse and fraudulently possessing identifying information after warrant division deputies raided a room at the hotel in the 2300 block of Interstate 45, according to the sheriff's office.
Ottnat was wanted on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies reported finding 27 grams of crystal methamphetamine and stolen credit cards, along with a ledger of credit card numbers, the sheriff's office said.
Ottnat was held on $140,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Wednesday evening, according to jail records.
— John Wayne Ferguson
