• The Galveston County Federal Courthouse will be closed Thursday.
• The Galveston County Courthouse and all offices in Galveston County will be closed Thursday.
• City offices in Galveston, Bayou Vista, Clear Lake Shores, Friendswood, Kemah and La Marque will be closed Thursday.
• City offices in Dickinson, Hitchcock, Jamaica Beach, Santa Fe, Texas City and Tiki Island will be open Thursday.
• Information wasn’t provided from the city of League City.
Libraries
• The Friendswood Public Library and Helen Hall Library in League City will be closed Thursday.
• Rosenberg Library, Hitchcock and Moore Memorial public libraries, and Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe will be open Thursday.
• Information wasn’t provided from the Dickinson and La Marque public libraries.
Schools
• Students in the Clear Creek, Dickinson, Friendswood, Galveston, High Island, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Texas City independent school districts; Ambassadors Preparatory Academy; Mainland Classical Academy; Odyssey Academy; Upward Hope Academy; O’Connell College Preparatory School; Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Satori; Abundant Life Christian School; True Cross Catholic School; Galveston College; and the University of Houston-Clear Lake will have classes Thursday.
• Information wasn’t provided from Bay Area Christian School, Holy Family Catholic School, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, Trinity Episcopal School, College of the Mainland and Texas A&M University at Galveston.
Mail
• Mail will not be delivered Thursday. The post office will be closed Thursday.
Other closings
• Most banks will be closed Thursday.
• The Galveston County Health District, Coastal Health & Wellness clinics and the Galveston County Animal Resource Center will be closed Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.