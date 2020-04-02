GALVESTON
Galveston County will receive $714,670 in federal grants to recover from the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s office announced Thursday.
The money comes from part of the CARES Act, the federal coronavirus relief package approved by Congress last week.
The money can be used in a number of ways, including for public testing; providing equipment; delivering meals; training health care workers; constructing a facility for testing, diagnosis or treatment; improving or re-purposing an existing facility for the use of housing or treating patients; and providing grants or loans to support businesses in creating jobs and manufacturing medical supplies necessary to respond to the disease, according to Cornyn’s office.
Galveston County officials Thursday said they had not been informed about the money coming from the grant or how it would be used locally.
— John Wayne Ferguson
