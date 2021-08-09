GALVESTON
A 13-year-old boy drowned on a West End beach Sunday night, officials said.
The boy, from Desoto, was in the water near Isla del Sol when his family saw him disappear under the waves, Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said. The family called 911, Davis said.
The beach patrol doesn’t operate towers on that part of the beach.
The boy was under water for about 45 minutes from the time of the 911 call, Davis said. Bystanders pulled him from waist-deep water about 200 yards east from where he’d gone under, Davis said.
Beach patrol lifeguards performed CPR until emergency services arrived, Davis said. Crews transported the boy to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:08 p.m., Davis said.
“There were rip currents reported in the area, but we are unsure if they played a part or not,” Davis said.
Relatives reported the boy didn’t know how to swim, Davis said. Beach conditions were rough and the beach patrol was flying red flags, he said.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends,” Davis said.
Davis reminded people to learn to swim before going into the water and to swim near a lifeguard. People who can’t swim should wear life vests, he said.
That's sad.
