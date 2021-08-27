TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland has announced its plans to name the school's new administration building in honor of the Doyle family in recognition of their significant and considerable contributions to education, government and the college community, Communications Officer Monique Sennet said.
Warren Nichols, president of the college, made the announcement during the regular board of trustees meeting on Monday. The measure was unanimously approved by the board.
“Rarely has one family given so much to a community,” Nichols said. “A family including two mayors, a judge, business leaders and ardent nonprofit supporters, the Doyles have dedicated their lives to improving the community through their civic service, leadership and volunteering.”
The family’s work spans almost six decades. Since settling their family in Texas City in 1960, Charles T. “Chuck” and Mary Ellen Doyle have devoted their lives to the banking business, raising their five children and helping others in the community.
The 63,000-square-foot space, which will be known as the Doyle Family Administration Building, opened in the spring, and serves as a one-stop comprehensive network of student services to support a successful college journey. The building houses administration and student enrollment offices such as admissions, financial aid, advising and a testing center.
— Angela Wilson
A great way to recognize the amazing contributions of the Doyle Family to this community! Thank you Doyle Family and thank you COM's President Nichols and Board of Trustees.
