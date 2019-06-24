TEXAS CITY
One of two men shot in Texas City on Friday morning died over the weekend, the Texas City Police Department said Monday.
Richard Anthony Steans, 39, of Texas City, died at 6:30 p.m., according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, the medical examiners office for Harris County.
Steans was one of two men found shot near the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City early Friday, police said.
Steans was found lying in the 800 block of South Bell Drive after apparently running from the scene of the shooting, police said.
He was rushed to Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, and then flown by helicopter to Clark Lake Regional Hospital in Webster, police said.
Police did not release details on the condition of a 25-year-old man shot in the same incident. Police have not released that man's name.
No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.
