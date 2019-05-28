TEXAS CITY
Two people were rescued Monday evening from Galveston Bay after they fell from their boat and were left adrift clutching a cooler, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston received a radio call for help from people aboard a 32-foot boat that was disabled and drifting toward the Texas City Dike.
The mayday caller reported three people had fallen overboard, and another seven people, including six children were still aboard, the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter and two boats to help the disabled boat. One of the people who fell overboard was able to get back onto the disabled boat. The rescue boat crews were able to retrieve the two other people, who were clinging to a cooler, the Coast Guard said.
No one on the boat was wearing a lifejacket, the Coast Guard said. Coast Guard officials said the group avoided a tragic situation.
"Unexpected events can happen while on the water, and in a moment mariners can find themselves in a dangerous situation," said Coast Guard Lt. J.G. Terrell Sisk, the command duty officer at Sector Houston-Galveston. "It's very much like a seatbelt; if you're not wearing it, it can't help save your life."
No one was injured during the incident, the Coast Guard said.
