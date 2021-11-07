League City Book Controversy

The children’s book “Sex is a Funny Word” recently has drawn the attention of League City Councilman Justin Hicks, who wants it removed from the city’s Helen Hall Library.

League City Councilman Justin Hicks has asked the Helen Hall Public Library board to evaluate what is acceptable when it comes to children's books about sex and sexuality. Hicks wants one book, "Sex is a Funny Word," removed from the library and seven others evaluated to determine whether the content is appropriate for the targeted age group.

The Question of the Week is: Should certain books be banned from public libraries and school districts?

• Yes, our children should be shielded from certain topics.

• No, it should be up to parents to decide what their children can or cannot read.
 

seamus
Jim Casey

There's a name for parents who don't want to talk to their children about sex: grandparents.

Carlos Ponce

We saw in Laudoun County that parents want a say in what their children learn. The same can be said for what children are allowed to read.

Don't ban the books but keep them behind the desk . On the shelf put this: "To read the book "XXX XXXXX XXXXXX", a parent or guardian must sign, giving permission".

