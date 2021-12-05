Patricia Chapman attends the groundbreaking ceremony for Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church’s new building in Texas City on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Chapman said she has been a member of the church, founded in 1885, for more than 35 years.
James Barnes Jr., left, who has been a member of Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City for more than 70 years, talks with fellow church member Dennis Strange during the groundbreaking ceremony for the church’s new building Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
Congregants of Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City are silhouetted against a rendering of the new church Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, during a groundbreaking ceremony.
Leslie Plaza Johnson/For The Daily News
Patricia Chapman attends the groundbreaking ceremony for Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church’s new building in Texas City on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Chapman said she has been a member of the church, founded in 1885, for more than 35 years.
Leslie Plaza Johnson/For The Daily News
Yolanda Mills, left, shares an emotional moment with Freddy Ferguson during the groundbreaking ceremony for Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
Leslie Plaza Johnson/for The Daily News
Foundation work is already underway Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, as members of Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City gather for a groundbreaking ceremony.
Leslie Plaza Johnson/for The Daily News
James Barnes Jr., left, who has been a member of Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City for more than 70 years, talks with fellow church member Dennis Strange during the groundbreaking ceremony for the church’s new building Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
Leslie Plaza Johnson/for The Daily News
Linda Nwoke, with Living Faith Bible Church in Fresno, watches the groundbreaking for Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church’s new building in Texas City on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
Leslie Plaza Johnson/For The Daily News
Evelyn Lee, wife of the Rev. Jerry B. Lee Jr., pastor at Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City, attends the groundbreaking ceremony for the church Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
Leslie Plaza Johnson/for The Daily News
Diana Akbar, who has been a member of Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City for 30 years, attends the groundbreaking for the new building Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
Two years ago, people were crying on the side of the road as the Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church burned to the ground.
In September 2019, an electrical fire started a blaze that destroyed the 70-year-old church in one of Texas City's old neighborhoods. It was a blow to the church and its members, who have worshiped on the same spot since 1885.
On Sunday, more than 100 of those members gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking for the church's replacement. Hoisting gold-colored shovels, the Rev. Jerry Lee Jr. and the church's supporters said Sunday was about going "from ashes to awesome."
"This is a momentous occasion, and this is just the beginning," Lee said.
Construction on the new church and fellowship hall began last week. The church is expected to be completed and opened by the end of 2022.
Since the fire, the congregation has continued to hold services at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock and on in the field not far from where the sanctuary once stood.
The church is being rebuilt using insurance money and donations made by members and supporters, Lee said.
Along with church members, the event was attended by local elected officials.
"This church has been so integral for the community," Texas City Commissioner Thelma Bowie said.
Many people in Texas City who didn't attend the church still had a connection to it through activities like Vacation Bible School, she said.
"This is like the phoenix rising from the ashes," Bowie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.