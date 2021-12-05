TEXAS CITY

Two years ago, people were crying on the side of the road as the Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church burned to the ground.

In September 2019, an electrical fire started a blaze that destroyed the 70-year-old church in one of Texas City's old neighborhoods. It was a blow to the church and its members, who have worshiped on the same spot since 1885.

On Sunday, more than 100 of those members gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking for the church's replacement. Hoisting gold-colored shovels, the Rev. Jerry Lee Jr. and the church's supporters said Sunday was about going "from ashes to awesome."

"This is a momentous occasion, and this is just the beginning," Lee said. 

Construction on the new church and fellowship hall began last week. The church is expected to be completed and opened by the end of 2022.

Since the fire, the congregation has continued to hold services at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock and on in the field not far from where the sanctuary once stood.

The church is being rebuilt using insurance money and donations made by members and supporters, Lee said.

Along with church members, the event was attended by local elected officials.

"This church has been so integral for the community," Texas City Commissioner Thelma Bowie said.

Many people in Texas City who didn't attend the church still had a connection to it through activities like Vacation Bible School, she said.

"This is like the phoenix rising from the ashes," Bowie said.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

